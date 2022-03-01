© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
APR_Grove Web Header_Radio Art_no text.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A New Jersey man, dining at a restaurant, bites into a pearl in his raw clam

Published March 1, 2022 at 4:55 AM CST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A New Jersey couple went out to eat, and Michael Spressler was enjoying an appetizer - a dozen clams on the half shell - which is when he bit into something really hard. This has happened to me. In my case, it was a bit of a clam shell. But in Mr. Spressler's case, it was a pearl, likely worth thousands of dollars. So it was a lucrative date. His wife prefers to keep it rather than sell it, turning the pearl into a piece of jewelry. How romantic. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate