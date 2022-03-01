Ukrainians are fleeing to Poland, but some are returning home for their families

Thousands of Ukranians and residents of Ukraine are fleeing the country and entering Poland following Russia's invasion last week. Poland has set up several refugee shelters along the border. But some are returning to Ukraine to get to their families or to join the Ukrainian military and fight against Russian forces.
Kseniia Onyshchenkocontributed to this report.
