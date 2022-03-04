© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
APR_Grove Web Header_Radio Art_no text.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

South Carolina point guard Zia Cooke scores wins on and off the court

Published March 4, 2022 at 4:13 AM CST

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

It's nearly time for college basketball's big dance. March Madness starts in just over a week. And South Carolina point guard Zia Cooke wants to lead the Gamecocks to their first women's national championship since 2017.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Here she is making a big basket against the Connecticut Huskies last November.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED COMMENTATOR: Shot clock down to seven. Cooke lost her dribble, in trouble. Tough shot - but she makes tough shots.

MARTINEZ: In a world where sports played by men has always had way more attention, Cooke is nabbing the spotlight and some big sponsorship deals. The tax preparation company H&R Block launched a $1 million campaign called A Fair Shot specifically for college women athletes like Cooke.

ZIA COOKE: It means a lot to me just because it shows me that H&R Block noticed me. They noticed my talent. And they wanted me to be one of the girls to let women know that we can do anything men do. We can - we have the same amount of opportunities.

MARTIN: The NCAA changed its rules last year, allowing college athletes to make money with their name, their image and likeness.

MARTINEZ: Male athletes make far more than their female counterparts from these sponsorship deals.

COOKE: We're all here to win. We all put the same amount of work in. It'll be a big presence if we see that for the NCAA tournament, that things are just fair all around with women and men.

MARTIN: Her team is currently ranked No. 1 in women's basketball. So we will see that winning spirit on the court.

(SOUNDBITE OF MATT LARGE'S "DIFFERENT TYPE OF VIBEO") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate