Fresh Air Weekend: Alzheimer's and assisted suicide; Cartoonist David Sipress

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

After an Alzheimer's diagnosis, her husband asked for help to die with dignity: Novelist Amy Bloom talks about how, at her husband's insistence, she traveled with him to Zurich so he could legally terminate his life. Her new memoir is In Love.

It took this 'New Yorker' cartoonist 25 years to achieve his childhood dream: David Sipress endured years of rejection before finally landing a gig with The New Yorker in '98. "I wasn't about to let all that rejection get in the way," he says. His new memoir is What's So Funny?

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

After an Alzheimer's diagnosis, her husband asked for help to die with dignity

It took this 'New Yorker' cartoonist 25 years to achieve his childhood dream

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.