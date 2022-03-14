© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
APR_Grove Web Header_Radio Art_no text.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tom Brady called an audible and is not retiring after all

Published March 14, 2022 at 4:43 AM CDT

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Ready, set, hut, hut - psych. Tom Brady called an audible - not retiring, after all. And that means someone's half-million bucks just got sacked. That's how much Brady's final touchdown ball went for at auction. But since he's returning to the Bucs next season, the sentimental value of that ball is lost, and likely its monetary value as well. And maybe the lesson here is, don't spend half a million dollars on a football unless it's a gift for me.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate