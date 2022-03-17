© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

A lead sarcophagus is found during fire restoration Notre Dame Cathedral

Published March 17, 2022 at 4:59 AM CDT

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is still being reconstructed after a devastating fire in 2019. In the process, archaeologists have made a fascinating find - a lead sarcophagus. They believe it could date back to the 14th century. Researchers don't know who's inside quite yet, but they were probably someone important at the time, likely a senior dignitary. It makes me wonder what other secrets lie beneath the cathedral waiting to be discovered. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

