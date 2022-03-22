Banned books are finding a new home at a tiny library on an island

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Banned books are finding a new home in a tiny library on an island. Residents of Matinicus, just off the coast of Maine, are pushing back on the book-banning efforts that are sweeping the country. They've made it their mission to stock their library shelves with the very books that are being censored elsewhere. One resident tells the local news, quote, "if you don't want it in your library, we want it in ours." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.