For $85 Japan's 'Do-Nothing Guy' can substitute for a client

Published March 24, 2022 at 4:58 AM CDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Thirty-eight-year-old Shoji Morimoto of Tokyo is there for you - as in for $85, you can pay Morimoto to show up and stand there. He's waited at a finish line to cheer on a customer running a marathon. He's been hired to go to dinner with clients who don't want to eat alone. He even accompanied a client to their surgery consultation. Morimoto told The Washington Post he meets daily with clients. For a guy dubbed Japan's Do-Nothing Guy, he appears to be pretty busy showing up. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

