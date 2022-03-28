© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Rough start to the week? 5th-grade class in Indiana is awaiting your call

Published March 28, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Rough start to the week? A fifth-grade class in Wawasee, Ind., is awaiting your call. Students at Milford School set up their own hotline called When Life Gives You Lemons - Call a 5th Grader. Inspirational quotes and advice come in both English and Spanish. Press one for Are You Smarter Than a Fifth-Grader? Press two for jokes, or press three for a pep talk.

(SOUNDBITE OF MONTAGE)

UNIDENTIFIED STUDENT #1: You look nice today.

UNIDENTIFIED STUDENT #2: Be you. You're the best.

UNIDENTIFIED STUDENT #3: Get out and follow your dreams.

MARTIN: Hey, it worked. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

