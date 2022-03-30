© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

An African flamingo, on the loose since 2005, racks up miles across the U.S.

Published March 30, 2022 at 5:23 AM CDT

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. A flamingo is on the loose in the U.S. and has been for over 15 years now. It's one of two big pink birds that escaped from a Kansas zoo during a storm in 2005. Now traveling solo, the flamingo, known as No. 492 for the tag on its leg, has been caught on video in Texas. Now apparently, 492 has been flying across hundreds of miles. It's also been seen in Wisconsin and Louisiana. You know, I wonder exactly how many flamingo flyer miles it's racked up. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

