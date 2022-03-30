© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Baby Kendall is home after 460 days in an Indianapolis hospital

Published March 30, 2022 at 4:52 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Kendall Jurnakins is home after 460 days in an Indianapolis hospital. He weighed 15 ounces when he was born prematurely at 25 weeks, but the 15-month-old is now well enough to leave. Indianapolis Channel 13 captured his departure. The staff at Ascension St. Vincent Women's Hospital clapped him out.

(CHEERING)

INSKEEP: Kendall's mom says she has big plans for him - to hold him all day long. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

