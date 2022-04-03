© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

6 people are dead and 9 are injured in a Sacramento shooting

By Joe Hernandez
Published April 3, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT
Emergency personnel walk near the scene of a shooting in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday.
Rich Pedroncelli
/
AP
Emergency personnel walk near the scene of a shooting in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday.

Updated April 3, 2022 at 9:46 AM ET

Six people are dead and at least nine others are injured after a predawn shooting in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, law enforcement officials said.

Earlier in the morning, Sacramento Police said they had closed the area from 9th Street to 13th Street between L Street and J Street and urged people to avoid the area due to a "large police presence."

"Words can't express my shock & sadness this morning. The numbers of dead and wounded are difficult to comprehend. We await more information about exactly what transpired in this tragic incident," Mayor Darrell Steinberg said in a tweet.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

