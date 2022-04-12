Photos: Death toll rises as Ukrainian forces continue to search suburbs of Kyiv

Updated April 14, 2022 at 2:49 PM ET

Editor's note: Some of these images are graphic.

A senior U.S. defense official says the U.S. continues to see signs of Russian forces moving into eastern Ukraine for what is expected to be a large-scale offensive in the coming days.

This includes Russian command-and-control elements, support battalions, infantry and helicopters moving into the country's Donbas region, just across from its border with Russia.

Over the last couple of weeks, Russia withdrew forces from around Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, retreating north into neighboring Belarus. Those forces are now moving to the east of Ukraine.

Here is what it looks like on the ground:

Evgeniy Maloletka / AP / AP <strong>April 13:</strong> Men walk along a street destroyed by shellings in Chernihiv, in northern Ukraine.

Evgeniy Maloletka / AP / AP <strong>April 13:</strong> Iryna Homenko, a school director, walks down the hall of a Chernihiv school damaged in a Russian airstrike.

Anatolii Stepanov / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 13:</strong> Residents of Lysychansk, in the Luhansk Oblast in eastern Ukraine, celebrate a birthday in the basement of a residential building to protect themselves from shelling.

Anastasia Vlasova / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 13:</strong> A destroyed flat in Borodianka, near Kyiv, Ukraine. Rescue workers are still removing rubble from the area after Russian troops' withdrawal from the area as they refocus their invasion on eastern Ukraine.

Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 13:</strong> Workers wearing protective gear exhume bodies on the grounds of the Church of Saint Andrew, where civilians were buried during Russia's occupation of Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Yuriy Dyachyshyn / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 13:</strong> Mourners attend a memorial service for officer Taras Bobanych — whose call sign was "Hammer" — of Right Sector, the Ukrainian Volunteer Corps, at the Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church in Lviv, in western Ukraine.

Sergei Supinsky / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 13: </strong>From left, Gitanas Nauseda, the president of Lithuania; Andrzej Duda, the president of Poland; Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine; Egils Levits, the president of Latvia; and Alar Karis, the president of Estonia; hold a press conference following talks in Kyiv.

Rodrigo Abd / AP / AP <strong>April 13:</strong> Children play in Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv.

Evgeniy Maloletka / AP / AP <strong>April 13:</strong> A woman collects wooden planks in a street destroyed by shellings in Chernihiv, in northern Ukraine.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 13:</strong> Mourners sing the Ukrainian national anthem during the burial of Ukrainian soldier Oleksandr Goshko in Starychi, in western Ukraine. Goshko died fighting Russian invaders near the town of Popasna, in the Luhansk Oblast in eastern Ukraine.

Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 12:</strong> Relatives of a civilian react as he's exhumed from his yard in the village of Gostomel, in the Kyiv Oblast.

Felipe Dana / AP / AP <strong>April 12:</strong> Firefighters work to extinguish a fire after a Russian attack destroyed the building of a culinary school in Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine.

Anatolii Stepanov / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 12:</strong> Ukrainian artillery shells Russian troops' position on the front line near Lysychansk, in the Luhansk Oblast.

Sergei Supinsky / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 12:</strong> Relatives and brothers in arms of two servicemen of the Right Sector, Ukraine's Volunteer Corps, who died fighting Russian invaders, attend their fellow members' funeral at Independence Square in Kyiv.

Genya Savilov / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 12:</strong> Nadiya, 65, inspects a hole in a home caused by shelling in the village of Zalissya, northeast of Kyiv.

Alexander Nemenov / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 12:</strong> A partially destroyed theater in Mariupol, a port city in southeast Ukraine, was bombed March 16. Russian troops have intensified a campaign to take the city as part of an anticipated campaign across eastern Ukraine.

Rodrigo Abd / AP / AP <strong>April 12:</strong> Volunteers load bodies of civilians killed in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, onto a truck to be taken to a morgue.

Felipe Dana / AP / AP <strong>April 12:</strong> A self-propelled artillery unit destroyed in fighting is seen on a road near Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine.

Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 13:</strong> A girl stands by the door of a bunker in Severodonetsk, in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region, as Russian troops intensify efforts to take the strategic port city of Mariupol, part of an anticipated Russian campaign across eastern Ukraine.