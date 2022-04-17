Sunday Puzzle: Things in common

On-air challenge: I'm going to name two things. You name something they have in common. Hint: Every answer is a five-letter plural.

Ex. The hair / Actor in a play --> PARTS

1. Circus / Telephone

2. Blog / Fence

3. Photographer / Vaccination center

4. Tennis match / Cinderella

5. Atoms in a molecule / 007 movie

6. Judge / Beer distributor

7. Ship / Blackjack dealer

8. Safe / Wig store

9. Clock / Bridge game

10. Gas station / Women's shoe store

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge came from listener Ari Ofsevit, of Boston. Think of a 5-letter word with an "L" that is pronounced. Add a letter at the start to get a 6-letter word in which the "L" is silent. Then add a new letter in the fifth position to get a 7-letter word in which the "L" is pronounced again. What words are these?

Challenge answer: OLDER -> SOLDER -> SOLDIER

Winner: Melissa Wald of Chicago, Ill.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Joseph Young, who conducts the blog "Puzzleria!" Name a vehicle in two words — 4 letters in the first, 5 letters in the last. Move the second letter of the last word into the second position of the first word. The result phonetically will name a popular figure from legend. Who is it?

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, April 21st, at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

