News

Alabama driver license bureaus closed for computer upgrade

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published April 18, 2022 at 5:22 AM CDT
Alabama motorists will have to wait to their drivers licenses renewed. The Department of Motor Vehicles will be closed this week for a computer update. The State of Alabama is switching over to a new system for issuing driver licenses. It’s called the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System or LEADS* for short. That means your local Department of Motor Vehicle office will be closed until this coming Monday so the new software can be installed. Motorists can use the LEADS system to pre-apply for a driver license online. They can also pay for their licenses or update their addresses. Driver license examiners will still be available to conduct driving tests during the switchover.

Pat Duggins
