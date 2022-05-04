© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Astros' Dusty Baker makes history as 1st Black MLB manager to win 2,000 games

By Michael Levitt,
Justine Kenin
Published May 4, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT

Dusty Baker, manager for the Houston Astros and baseball legend, has passed the milestone of 2,000 career wins.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

NPR National News
Michael Levitt
Michael Levitt is a news assistant for All Things Considered who is based in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from UCLA with a B.A. in Political Science. Before coming to NPR, Levitt worked in the solar energy industry and for the National Endowment for Democracy in Washington, D.C. He has also travelled extensively in the Middle East and speaks Arabic.
Justine Kenin
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate