© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is off the air. Crews are working to restore power. We appreciate your patience.

Abortion providers and advocates experience déjà vu as Roe v. Wade is threatened

By Adrian Florido,
Jonaki MehtaSarah Handel
Published May 6, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT

NPR's Adrian Florido talks with two abortion providers and an abortion support group leader about how they are preparing for the likely overturning of 'Roe v. Wade' after the recent SCOTUS draft leak.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

NPR National News
Adrian Florido
Adrian Florido is a national correspondent for NPR covering race and identity in America.
Jonaki Mehta
Jonaki Mehta is a producer for All Things Considered. Before ATC, she worked at Neon Hum Media where she produced a documentary series and talk show. Prior to that, Mehta was a producer at Member station KPCC and director/associate producer at Marketplace Morning Report, where she helped shape the morning's business news.
See stories by Jonaki Mehta
Sarah Handel
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate