Tulsa Race Massacre reparations lawsuit can proceed

By Chris Polansky
Published May 6, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT

The last known survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre learned a lawsuit against the city of Tulsa can move forward. The plaintiffs said the government was partly to blame for the massacre.

