For a brief moment, Calif. fully powered itself with renewable energy

By Lauren Sommer
Published May 7, 2022 at 7:05 AM CDT

For a brief moment early this month, California was able to fully power itself with renewable energy. But making that amount of green power sustainable is an enormous challenge.

