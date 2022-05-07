© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

She found a 2,000 year old sculpture at Goodwill. It took years to get rid of it

KUT 90.5 | By Matt Largey
Published May 7, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT

In Texas, a 2,000 year old Roman sculpture turned up at a Goodwill store. What followed, for one woman, was a years-long effort to learn how it got there and to try to return it to its rightful owner.

Matt Largey
