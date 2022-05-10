© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Comic book legend George Pérez, known for reinventing Wonder Woman, has died at 67

By Andrew Limbong
Published May 10, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT

Celebrated comic book artist George Pérez died on May 6. He was known for his rich and detailed work on the Avengers and Justice League — and for reinventing Wonder Woman on the page.

Andrew Limbong
Andrew Limbong is a reporter for NPR's Arts Desk, where he does pieces on anything remotely related to arts or culture, from streamers looking for mental health on Twitch to Britney Spears' fight over her conservatorship. He's also covered the near collapse of the live music industry during the coronavirus pandemic. He's the host of NPR's Book of the Day podcast and a frequent host on Life Kit.
