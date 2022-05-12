© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is off the air. WHIL is at 10% power. Crews are working to restore both to full power.

The man behind the Pentagon Papers weighs in on Roe v. Wade leak

By Vanessa Romo
Published May 12, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT

The Supreme Court draft opinion leak has sparked debate over penalties for people who disclose this kind of private information. Daniel Ellsberg, who shared the Pentagon Papers, gives his perspective.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

NPR National News
Vanessa Romo
Vanessa Romo is a reporter for NPR's News Desk. She covers breaking news on a wide range of topics, weighing in daily on everything from immigration and the treatment of migrant children, to a war-crimes trial where a witness claimed he was the actual killer, to an alleged sex cult. She has also covered the occasional cat-clinging-to-the-hood-of-a-car story.
See stories by Vanessa Romo
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate