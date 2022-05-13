© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Weaver and the Ruby Ridge standoff contributed to the evolution of the radical right

By A Martínez,
Odette Yousef
Published May 13, 2022

Randy Weaver, who was at the center of a standoff with federal agents decades ago that continues to inspire antigovernment and paramilitary sentiment on the far right, has died at age 74.

NPR National News
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Odette Yousef
Odette Yousef is a National Security correspondent focusing on extremism.
