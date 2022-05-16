© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

The victims and aftermath of the Buffalo supermarket shooting

By Quil Lawrence
Published May 16, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT

Authorities are still trying to answer all the questions why a gunman killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket over the weekend. The shootings by the self-avowed racist have rattled the community.

Quil Lawrence
Quil Lawrence is a New York-based correspondent for NPR News, covering veterans' issues nationwide.
