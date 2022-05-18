© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

The number of people reported as disappeared in Mexico is at a record high

By Carrie Kahn
Published May 18, 2022 at 4:09 AM CDT

Mexico this week marked a grim milestone: The number of people officially listed as disappeared now exceeds 100,000. Many are innocent victims of organized gangs involved in the drug trade.

Carrie Kahn
Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico. She covers Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Kahn's reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning news programs including All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and on NPR.org.
