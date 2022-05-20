© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Biden begins a 5-day trip to Asia with a stop in South Korea

By Rachel Martin,
Anthony Kuhn
Published May 20, 2022 at 4:09 AM CDT

President Biden is on his first trip to Asia since taking office. In South Korea and Japan, he'll try to coordinate more closely with them on priorities including strategic competition with China.

