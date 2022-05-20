© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Finland has officially applied to join NATO and a brewery shows support

Published May 20, 2022 at 5:53 AM CDT

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Finland has formally applied to join NATO, and a Finnish brewery is helping make the case with a case of beer. The brew is called OTAN, a play on a Finnish expression that means, I'll have a beer. And it's also the French abbreviation for NATO. The can features a version of a cartoon knight with NATO's compass emblem on its chest. So how does it taste? The brewery CEO describes it as security with a hint of freedom.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

