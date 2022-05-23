© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Divvying up the nearly $1 billion Surfside condo settlement

By Veronica Zaragovia
Published May 23, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT

After the nearly $1 billion settlement for the Surfside, Fla., condo collapse comes the task of divvying it up. Families have to file claims to put a dollar value on their lost loved ones' lives.

Veronica Zaragovia
