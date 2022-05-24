© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHIL is currently at 10% power. Crews are working to restore it to full power.

Tags

NPR National News
Sacha Pfeiffer
Sacha Pfeiffer is a correspondent for NPR's Investigations team and an occasional guest host for some of NPR's national shows.
See stories by Sacha Pfeiffer
Karen Zamora
See stories by Karen Zamora
Courtney Dorning
Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
See stories by Courtney Dorning
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate