Svaneborg Kardyb: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

By Kara Frame
Published May 25, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT

The Tiny Desk is working from home for just a little bit longer. For now, NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts bring you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

Svaneborg Kardyb's Tiny Desk (home) concert was recorded in the countryside of Djursland, Denmark. "You have to drive for a while on a gravel road, and then you come to a lovely old house surrounded by hills and a stream on one side and a very flat landscape on the other, where you can see 10 miles away," the band wrote to us, describing the location of the shoot. It's this place that inspired Svaneborg Kardyb's second album, Haven (or "garden" in English). "Haven celebrates places we like to be," the duo said.

The Danish jazz duo is composed of Nikolaj Svaneborg on the Wurlitzer, synthesizer and piano, and Jonas Kardyb on drums and percussion. Their instrumentation set-up is untraditional, with the drums and keys facing each other, a position that they play in on stage just as they do in Kardyb's kitchen and living room here. They open up their set with the title track from Haven, which begins with a quiet melody over an effervescent loop. The sound mimics the shimmy of leaves in the breeze.

This concert is the soundtrack for lying beneath a tree canopy and watching the sun illuminate each leaf, seeing the veins clearly as the sun makes its way down to reach each branch. "The countryside reminds you," Kardyb wrote, "that it is lovely to place both feet in the grass."

SET LIST

  • "Haven"

  • "Et Lite Øyeblikk Bare"

  • "Orbit"

  • "Terrassedør"

    • MUSICIANS

  • Nikolaj Svaneborg: Wurlitzer, synthesizer, piano

  • Jonas Kardyb: drums, percussion

    • CREDITS

  • Video: Kristoffer Juel Poulsen 

  • Audio: Simon Wetterstrøm Mariegaard

    • TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Kara Frame

  • Video Producer: Kara Frame

  • Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin

  • Tiny Production Team: Bob Boilen, Bobby Carter, Michael Zamora, Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Ashley Pointer

  • VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

  • Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

    Kara Frame
    Kara Frame is a video producer for NPR and pursues personal projects in her free time. She most often produces for NPR's explainer series, "Let's Talk: Big Stories, Told Simply." She's crafted stories about housing segregation in Baltimore, MD; motherhood in a refugee camp in Lesbos, Greece; and food deserts in Washington, DC. Frame enjoys a break from the news when filming the Tiny Desk Concerts.
