© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHIL is currently at 10% power. Crews are working to restore it to full power.

Talking to kids after a school shooting

By Allison Aubrey
Published May 25, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT

The pediatrician who directs the National Center for School Crisis and Bereavement offers tips on how parents and caregivers can talk to children about school shootings.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

NPR National News
Allison Aubrey
Allison Aubrey is a correspondent for NPR News, where her stories can be heard on Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She's also a contributor to the PBS NewsHour and is one of the hosts of NPR's Life Kit.
See stories by Allison Aubrey
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate