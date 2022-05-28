© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Former Southern Baptist Church members blame all-male leadership

By Blake Farmer
Published May 28, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT

A report this week about sexual abuse by Southern Baptist ministers shocked evangelical congregations. Former members partly blame the church's refusal to allow women into leadership roles.

Blake Farmer
