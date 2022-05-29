© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Questions around police response time add to Uvalde families pain

By Ayesha Rascoe,
Pien Huang
Published May 29, 2022 at 6:55 AM CDT

Residents of Uvalde, Texas, continue to mourn the death of 21 people, including 19 children, in a mass school shooting. They're also asking why law enforcement didn't act faster.

