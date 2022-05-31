© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Families begin to bury the 21 people killed in the Texas school shooting

By Leila Fadel,
Sergio Martínez-Beltrán
Published May 31, 2022 at 6:18 AM CDT

Mourners in Uvalde are lining up outside a memorial for 19 students and two teachers killed in a mass shooting last week at Robb Elementary School. Many are struggling to cope with their deep grief.

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
Sergio Martínez-Beltrán
Sergio Martínez-Beltrán is Nashville Public Radio’s political reporter. Prior to moving to Nashville, Sergio covered education for the Standard-Examiner newspaper in Ogden, Utah. He is a Puerto Rico native and his work has also appeared on NPR station WKAR, San Antonio Express-News, Inter News Service, GFR Media and WMIZ 1270 AM.
