The cake attack isn't the first time 'Mona Lisa' has been targeted over the years

By Linah Mohammad ,
Kathryn Fox
Published May 31, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT

A man who seems to have been disguised as an old woman in a wheelchair threw a piece of cake at the Mona Lisa in Paris.This is the fifth attack the painting has endured in the past 60 years.

Linah Mohammad
Kathryn Fox
