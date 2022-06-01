© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Coroner says he'll never be the same after being called to the Uvalde shooting scene

By Vanessa Romo
Published June 1, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT

Eulalio Diaz, Jr. was the coroner on duty in Uvalde, Texas, when a gunman massacred 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School just over a week ago. He says he'll never be the same.

Vanessa Romo
Vanessa Romo is a reporter for NPR's News Desk. She covers breaking news on a wide range of topics, weighing in daily on everything from immigration and the treatment of migrant children, to a war-crimes trial where a witness claimed he was the actual killer, to an alleged sex cult. She has also covered the occasional cat-clinging-to-the-hood-of-a-car story.
