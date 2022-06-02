© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHIL is currently at 10% power. Crews are working to restore it to full power.

Encore: Gas stoves leak climate-warming methane even when they're off

By Jeff Brady
Published June 2, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT

Americans love their gas stoves, but many may soon face a decision about switching to electric. Gas stoves emit more pollution into homes and are supplied through a system that leaks methane.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

NPR National News
Jeff Brady
Jeff Brady is a National Desk Correspondent based in Philadelphia, where he covers energy issues and climate change. Brady helped establish NPR's environment and energy collaborative which brings together NPR and Member station reporters from across the country to cover the big stories involving the natural world.
See stories by Jeff Brady
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate