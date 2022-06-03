© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHIL is currently at 10% power. Crews are working to restore it to full power.

Parts of Florida are under a tropical storm warning

By Rina Torchinsky
Published June 3, 2022 at 7:33 AM CDT
This graphic shows the probable path of the storm.
National Weather Service
This graphic shows the probable path of the storm.

As the Atlantic hurricane season gets underway, the National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm warning for parts of Florida, including Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

"As of the latest advisory, Tropical Storm Warnings are now in effect for all of South Florida," National Weather Service Miami said on Twitter early Friday morning.

Tropical storm conditions are expected Friday night and Saturday, with heavy rain expected in South Florida, Central Florida and the Florida Keys.

In South Florida and the Keys, flash flooding is possible, according to the National Weather Service.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR National NewsNPR News
Rina Torchinsky
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate