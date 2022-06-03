© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

The EU moves to bar insurance on ships carrying Russian oil. It'd be a big blow

By Jackie Northam
Published June 3, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT

While the European Union cuts its purchases of Russian oil, it's also making a move to strike another, less-noticed blow to the Russian economy — depriving insurance for ships carrying its oil.

Jackie Northam
Jackie Northam is NPR's International Affairs Correspondent. She is a veteran journalist who has spent three decades reporting on conflict, geopolitics, and life across the globe - from the mountains of Afghanistan and the desert sands of Saudi Arabia, to the gritty prison camp at Guantanamo Bay and the pristine beauty of the Arctic.
