© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHIL is currently at 10% power. Crews are working to restore it to full power.

Texas school police get standardized active shooter training. I didn't work in Uvalde

By Martin Kaste
Published June 6, 2022 at 3:59 AM CDT

School police officers are trained in best practices for stopping an active shooter. The law requires it, and there's money to pay for it. And yet, that training seems to have failed in Uvalde, Texas.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

NPR National NewsNPR News
Martin Kaste
Martin Kaste is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. He covers law enforcement and privacy. He has been focused on police and use of force since before the 2014 protests in Ferguson, and that coverage led to the creation of NPR's Criminal Justice Collaborative.
See stories by Martin Kaste
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate