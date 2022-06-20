See some of our favorite pictures from Something In The Water Festival

The Something In The Water music festival had its first run in Washington, D.C. this weekend.

The festival's creator Pharrell Williams moved it to Washington, D.C. from Virginia Beach, Va.

The three-day event included performers such as Anderson .Paak, Ozuna, Raveena, Tyler. the Creator, J Blavin, Denzel Curry, Omar Apollo and many more.

Take a look at the scene and the performances.

Joshua Bryant / NPR / NPR Tobe Nwigwe and his wife, Fat Nwigwe

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / WAMU Crowds scream and raise their phones as performer Moneybagg Yo comes onto the stage on Friday, June 17.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / WAMU Moneybagg Yo

Vanessa Castillo / NPR / NPR Teyana Taylor

Joshua Bryant / NPR / NPR Jon Batiste

Vanessa Castillo / NPR / NPR Usher

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / WAMU The crowds raise their hands during 6lack performance.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / WAMU Quinn XCII is shown on a large monitor with the U.S. Capitol in the background on Fri., June 17.

Joshua Bryant / NPR / NPR Lucky Daye

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / WAMU Friends (from left) Tatiana Teran, from Richmond, Va., Jasmine Bates, from Atlanta, and Monique Brown, from Sterling, Va., enjoy the festival on Fri., June 17.

Vanessa Castilllo / NPR / NPR Justin Timberlake and Pharrell Williams

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / WAMU 6lack

Joshua Bryant / NPR / NPR Rapper T.I.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / WAMU Friends Ibrahim Hydara, from Rockville, MD (center with hat) and Rasheed Billy from Baltimore, MD in their inflatable couches as they enjoy the scene at the music festivalon Fri., June 17.