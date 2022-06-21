© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Here are the key primary results from Alabama's runoff elections

Published June 21, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT

Updated June 21, 2022 at 9:40 PM ET

Three states held notable primary contests Tuesday: Virginia had statewide primaries, while Georgia and Alabama had runoffs.

In Alabama, the key runoff was for U.S. Senate, where Katie Britt topped Rep. Mo Brooks in the Republican race. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Britt in the runoff, after he rescinded his endorsement of Brooks in March.

