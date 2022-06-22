© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

More than 1,000 people are dead after earthquake in eastern Afghanistan

By Diaa Hadid
Published June 22, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT

More than 1,000 people are dead after a 5.9 earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan overnight on Wednesday. For a country already experiencing widescale hunger and poverty, it is one more tragedy.

Diaa Hadid
Diaa Hadid chiefly covers Pakistan and Afghanistan for NPR News. She is based in NPR's bureau in Islamabad. There, Hadid and her team were awarded a Murrow in 2019 for hard news for their story on why abortion rates in Pakistan are among the highest in the world.
