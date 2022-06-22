© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is shut down for routine maintenance. We appreciate your patience.

This New York law could be a step toward holding gunmakers accountable in shootings

By Samantha Max
Published June 22, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT

A New York law that makes it easier to sue gunmakers based on their marketing strategies is viewed as a test case for other states monitoring the outcome.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

NPR National News
Samantha Max
Samantha Max covers criminal justice for WPLN and joins the newroom through the Report for America program. This is her second year with Report for America: She spent her first year in Macon, Ga., covering health and inequity for The Telegraph and macon.com.
See stories by Samantha Max
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate