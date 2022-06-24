© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Alabama Public Radio will be carrying NPR News for the rest of the day. Classical music will return on Monday.

It's been 1 year since 98 people died in the Surfside condo collapse

By Greg Allen
Published June 24, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT

The town of Surfside, Fla., is honoring the victims of the condominium collapse with a memorial, as a federal investigation into what caused the collapse proceeds.

Copyright 2022 NPR

NPR National News
Greg Allen
As NPR's Miami correspondent, Greg Allen reports on the diverse issues and developments tied to the Southeast. He covers everything from breaking news to economic and political stories to arts and environmental stories. He moved into this role in 2006, after four years as NPR's Midwest correspondent.
