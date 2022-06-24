© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Alabama Public Radio will be carrying NPR News for the rest of the day. Classical music will return on Monday.

Right To Life chair responds to overturning of federal abortion rights

By Ailsa Chang,
Erika RyanAshley Brown
Published June 24, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with chair of the National Right to Life board of directors Lynda Bell about the reaction from anti-abortion rights activists over the Supreme Court ruling to overturn 'Roe.'

