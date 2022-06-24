© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Alabama Public Radio will be carrying NPR News for the rest of the day. Classical music will return on Monday.

The Fed's mistakes that led to this inflation mess

By Darian Woods,
Wailin Wong
Published June 24, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT

Inflation has reached levels not seen since 1981. Could the Federal Reserve have acted sooner? One former Fed official points to some human errors he says led to the inflation mess we're in today.

