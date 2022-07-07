© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fighting invasive crabs — with whiskey

By Kai McNamee,
Justine Kenin
Published July 7, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT

Invasive green crabs are destroying marine ecosystems in the United States. A New Hampshire distillery is making crab-flavored whiskey to take them on.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

NPR National News
Kai McNamee
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate