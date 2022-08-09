© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Albuquerque police detain a suspect in the killings of four Muslim men

By The Associated Press
Published August 9, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT
Albuquerque Police Deputy Chief of Investigations Cecily Barker on Sunday holds a flyer with photos of a car wanted in connection with the murders of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, N.M.
Adolphe Pierre-Louis
/
Albuquerque Journal via AP
Albuquerque Police Deputy Chief of Investigations Cecily Barker on Sunday holds a flyer with photos of a car wanted in connection with the murders of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, N.M.

Albuquerque police say they have detained the "primary suspect" in the killings of four Muslim men in New Mexico's largest city.

The city's police chief on Tuesday announced the update on Twitter. Chief Harold Medina says officers found the vehicle that investigators believe was involved in the slayings over the last nine months.

"We tracked down the vehicle believed to be involved in a recent murder of a Muslim man in Albuquerque. The driver was detained and he is our primary suspect for the murders," the tweet said.

No other information was immediately available. Police say they will provide an update on Tuesday afternoon.

Naeem Hussain was killed Friday night, and the three other men died in ambush shootings.

Hussain, 25, was from Pakistan. His death came just days after those of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, and Aftab Hussein, 41, who were also from Pakistan and members of the same mosque.

The earliest case involves the November killing of Mohammad Ahmadi, 62, from Afghanistan.

The Associated Press
