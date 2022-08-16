A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to assault charges

Updated August 17, 2022 at 5:43 PM ET

Rapper A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm at a Los Angeles court Wednesday.

The charges are related to a shooting involving a former friend of the recording artist. The incident occurred in Hollywood last November.

Mayers, 33, was arrested in April and later released on bond. He remains free until the next court date on Nov. 2, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office.

District Attorney George Gascón announced the felony charges on Monday, saying Mayers is facing allegations of personally using a firearm during an altercation.

On Nov. 6, 2021, Mayers allegedly pointed a semiautomatic handgun at the victim. Later on during another confrontation with this person, Mayers allegedly drew the gun and fired twice in the direction of the victim, according to prosecutors.

The LAPD said the victim suffered a minor injury from the shooting.

An attorney for Mayers didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood," Gascón said in a statement Monday. "My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted."

